Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Finding a good place to eat Barbecue in Jacksonville has never been a problem. There is no scarcity of locations to go for it in Jacksonville, and there is always something for everyone, regardless of what sort of Barbecue you prefer. The following is a list of Jacksonville's top five most famous barbecue restaurants.

5. The Bearded Pig

Located in downtown Jacksonville, Bearded Pig is a well-known barbecue restaurant that serves everything from burned ends poutine to sandwiches with cheddar sauce and jalapeno poppers. Customers are greeted by the fragrance of smoked meats such as turkey, hog, and brisket, which are served with sides such as creamy potato salad, smokey baked beans, and delicious macaroni and cheese from the time the doors open to the restaurant.

4. Monroe's Smokehouse Barbecue

Monroe's Barbecue charms its clients by serving up an old-fashioned southern Barbeque in a relaxed atmosphere. Monroe's is well-known for its smokehouse chicken, which is rubbed with Monroe's proprietary sauce before being served. Monroe's is also renowned for its smoked turkey and pulled pork, all available on the menu.

3. Treemendous Barbecue and Catering

Since 2007, Treemendous BBQ has established itself as a Jacksonville icon. Even though the restaurant is small, with only a limited number of tables, what it lacks in size it more than makes up for in taste. Specializing in smoked chicken, the restaurant and food van offers a variety of options, including sandwiches, salads, and simply eating the chicken by itself. The best part of coming in at Treemendous is being able to order a whole gallon of banana pudding to take home and share with your friends and family members.

2. Willard's Barbecue Junction

Willard's Barbecue has been in business since 1991 and is well-known for serving up Southern-style Barbecue to its patrons. Since its inception, Willard's has established itself as a landmark in the city of Jacksonville.

1. Woodpeckers Backyard Barbecue

Located in Jacksonville, Florida, Woodpeckers Backyard BBQ is a historic barbecue establishment. Brisket and ribs are popular dishes at the restaurant, served with the restaurant's unique datil pepper barbecue sauce, which is somewhat sweet and moderately spicy.