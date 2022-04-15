Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Austin, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Barbecue is recognized as a part of Texas culture, and there is no getting around it. Texas barbecue is the number one cuisine that everybody wants to sample in Austin, and it's hard to argue with them. Many excellent restaurants are available for your enjoyment. The following is a list of the most popular barbecue restaurants in Austin, Texas, ranked in order of popularity.

5. Interstellar Barbeque

In a recent issue of Texas Monthly, Interstellar Barbecue was named the second-best barbecue place in the state. Interstellar is a counter-service restaurant offering indoor and outdoor dine-in facilities and take-out orders directly with the staff.

4. Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew

With actual seating, the Brentwood barbecue restaurant is a fantastic location focused on excellent smoked meats, various daily specials such as barbecued prime rib, sandwiches, and crunchy half-chickens with Alabama white sauce. There are indoor and outdoor dining options available at Brentwood.

3. Sam's Barbecue

In Central East Austin, Sam's Barbecue is a great place to taste authentic Texas BBQ. Sam Campbell opened this BBQ restaurant in the late 1950s and has been in business ever since. Brian, his son, is currently in charge of the establishment. Sam's provides counter-service with an indoor dining area, online ordering, and in-person pickup.

2. Franklin Barbecue

Even though there is a massive line at Franklin's, the wait is well worth it in the long run. Preorders are accepted for those who wish to place their orders in advance. For service, Franklin offers the following options:

Over-the-counter service with indoor and outdoor dine-in areas

Online orders or in-person pickups

Nationwide shipping

Indoor and outdoor dine-in locations

1. Kerlin Barbecue

Kerlin provides consumers with food truck service, including an outside dine-in area and to-go orders placed in person at the location. It is highly advised that you try their famed brisket, barbecue kolache, and pork belly burnt ends while you are there.