Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Dallas, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Barbeque is one of Texas' signature dishes, and Dallas is a terrific place to visit if you want to try some of the best. You won't have trouble finding a lovely barbeque establishment in Dallas, Texas, but here's a list of the city's top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants.

5. Off the Bone Barbecue

Off the Bone Bone Barbeque is a small counter-service restaurant specialising in gourmet grilled meats. The restaurant serves food samples of its famous pecan-smoked baby back ribs, but smoked beef, pulled pork, sausage, and smoked chicken are other popular items. Meats are available by the pound, as part of a combo platter, or as a hefty sandwich or Texan-style taco. Potato dish, salad and honey spiced roasted beans are just a few of the classic sides available to go with your dinner. Desserts include cakes and cobblers, ordered whole or by the slice.

4. Record's Barbecue

This barbecue restaurant was established in 1969. Thighs, sausage links, diced beef, and chicken are among the barbecued meats available, as are loaded baked potatoes, typical side dishes, and baked beans.

3. Sammy's Barbecue.

Except on Sundays, this lovely country-style BBQ eatery is open daily every week. Brisket, ribs, pulled pig, sausage, and chicken are among the barbequed meats available; all meats are naturally excellent and grilled using hickory wood.

2. Smokey Joey's Barbecue

Smokey Joe was established in 1985, and The restaurant's pork spare ribs, boiled potatoes, and delicious buttermilk pie are its most famous dishes, but there are plenty of other tempting menu options to choose. Thighs, steak, sausage links, chicken, and short ends are among the meats available, which can be purchased as a sandwich, as part of a plate, or by the half-pound or pound.

1. Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

Bryan's Smokehouse has multiple locations scattered across Dallas, and each location aims to serve delectable barbecued meats and handmade sides. Still, the original site on Inwood Road is adorned with vintage desks and features a private dining area with a stunning custom-made cedar bar.