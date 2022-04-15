Dallas, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Dallas, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ietc5_0fAUpWhh00
Unsplash

Barbeque is one of Texas' signature dishes, and Dallas is a terrific place to visit if you want to try some of the best. You won't have trouble finding a lovely barbeque establishment in Dallas, Texas, but here's a list of the city's top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants.

5. Off the Bone Barbecue

Off the Bone Bone Barbeque is a small counter-service restaurant specialising in gourmet grilled meats. The restaurant serves food samples of its famous pecan-smoked baby back ribs, but smoked beef, pulled pork, sausage, and smoked chicken are other popular items. Meats are available by the pound, as part of a combo platter, or as a hefty sandwich or Texan-style taco. Potato dish, salad and honey spiced roasted beans are just a few of the classic sides available to go with your dinner. Desserts include cakes and cobblers, ordered whole or by the slice.

4. Record's Barbecue

This barbecue restaurant was established in 1969. Thighs, sausage links, diced beef, and chicken are among the barbecued meats available, as are loaded baked potatoes, typical side dishes, and baked beans.

3. Sammy's Barbecue.

Except on Sundays, this lovely country-style BBQ eatery is open daily every week. Brisket, ribs, pulled pig, sausage, and chicken are among the barbequed meats available; all meats are naturally excellent and grilled using hickory wood.

2. Smokey Joey's Barbecue

Smokey Joe was established in 1985, and The restaurant's pork spare ribs, boiled potatoes, and delicious buttermilk pie are its most famous dishes, but there are plenty of other tempting menu options to choose. Thighs, steak, sausage links, chicken, and short ends are among the meats available, which can be purchased as a sandwich, as part of a plate, or by the half-pound or pound.

1. Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

Bryan's Smokehouse has multiple locations scattered across Dallas, and each location aims to serve delectable barbecued meats and handmade sides. Still, the original site on Inwood Road is adorned with vintage desks and features a private dining area with a stunning custom-made cedar bar.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food

Comments / 2

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
15066 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Louisville, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When you hear Kentucky, you immediately think fried chicken, but that’s like a small percentage of Kentucky. In Louisville, pizza takes the place of many restaurants spread across the city. Here are the top five pizza places in Louisville.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baltimore is home to pizza lovers. Check out these top five pizza places in Baltimore. Each Homeslyce store is created to maintain the unique feel of that neighborhood. Alongside the usual menu, they have also made provision for the specialty diet menu which means if you can't eat regular stuff, there's something for you. All foods are baked and not fried. The Homeslyce classic is an absolute delight made with HomeSlyce sauce, goat and mozzarella cheese, walnuts, eggplant, spinach, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers. So go check out their store to have this unique experience.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Memphis, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Want to have a taste of award-winning and mouth-watering pizzas? Then you should visit Memphis. Here are the top five pizza places in Memphis.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews. With the number of pizza places in Detroit, one would think the market is so saturated that there aren't any profits, but far from it, these top five popular pizza places have put that analogy to shame.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Fort Worth, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In Fort Worth, Texas, there are many great places to get a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch spot or a place to enjoy a leisurely meal with friends, you'll find a pizzeria that suits your taste. Here are the top 5 pizza places in Fort Worth.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jacksonville has a lot of pizza places, and some of them stand out. We are here to give you the top five options. The Pizza at Biggie is popularly known as extraordinary food, and they are all at a price that is affordable. The appetizers, such as fried mozzarella, mac & cheese bites, etc., are tender, and the pizzas are tasty. You have the option to wash it down with a drink or beer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy