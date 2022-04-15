San Antonio, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in San Antonio, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Texas is well-known for its distinct barbecue style. San Antonio, Texas' second-largest city, has one of the best options for Texas-style barbecue in the state. Barbecue in San Antonio is a must-do cultural experience that will keep you happy. Come into any Texas Barbecue Restaurant hungry and get a fill of your Tummy. Follow our list of the Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in San Antonio to get the most out of your barbecue restaurant in Texas.

5. 2M Smokehouse

The 2M smokehouse epitomizes what it means to have a dream come true. The owner of this barbecue shop, Isau Ramos, worked his way up from managing many barbecue restaurants to being an independent barbecue restaurant owner. Ramos offers meals like house-made sausage links with serrano peppers and Oaxaca cheese, which merge Texas barbecue tradition with his Mexican ancestry.

4. Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse

Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse is a hip, urban pub and barbecue counter a few minutes from the picturesque Travis Park. Augies provide Texas-style barbecue and a wide range of craft beers to drink it all down. Augie's is a San Antonio institution serving the Alamo City for almost 20 years. Augie's also serves steaks, hamburgers, hot dogs, salads, and superb barbecue.

3. Smoke Shack Barbecue

Smoke Shack BBQ began as a food truck, soon gaining local recognition before launching its smokehouse restaurant, which received national praise. You can also get excellent fried chicken and southern-style sides like mac & cheese, creamed corn, fried okra, collard greens, and award-winning smoked meat.

2. Alamo Barbecue Company

Alamo BBQ's complete bar includes premium beverages, liquor, and frozen margaritas. All of their steaks are slow-cooked to excellence and dished half-pound family-style. Eating at Alamo BBQ seems like a backyard picnic because the restaurant is housed in a vintage Texas-country house. There is live music on the terrace for you to enjoy on weekends as the kids play.

1. Blanco Barbecue

Blanco's famed 14-hour smoked briskets are made with the finest Black Angus beef and the most excellent, delicate meat, chicken, and chicken breast. Throughout the weekend, Blanco BBQ hosts live music. They also have a breakfast menu with various delicious breakfast tacos stuffed with Brisket, sausage, and pork.

