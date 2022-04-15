Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

The top 5 Barbecue Restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, are listed below. We've put together a list to help you find the finest BBQ Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA.

5. Baby Blues Barbecue

Baby Blues Barbecue has been serving Philadelphia well-groomed steamed meat for more than ten decades, and it is one of the best barbecue restaurants to go. Baby Blues Barbecue uses only the finest cuts of beef, which are grilled and smoked to perfection. Each bite of the barbeque, when combined with the mood given by the restaurants' surroundings, will leave you wanting more. Baby Blues BBQ is a secure and fantastic first pick if you're going to try some of Philadelphia's best BBQs.

4. Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse

This restaurant has been providing grilled meat for over 20 years, and they are not resting on their oars to maintain their standard. Sweet Lucy's was established with the goal of two chefs bringing the best barbecue to Philadelphia. The chefs are skilled in combining various ingredients to create a unique flavor profile that sets them apart from the competition.

3. Fette Sau

Fette Sau's menu features some of the finest grilled delicacies and additional cuisine selections that properly accompany them. Fette Sau is a top choice for the best barbecue and service in town, and it will have you craving more.

2. Mike's Barbecue

With a unique barbecue style, Mike has satisfied the city of Philadelphia for years. To ensure the freshness of their barbecue, Mike's Barbecue grills their meat the same day an order comes in. Every available option on their menu is delicious and would make you salivate.

1. Mission Barbecue

Mission Barbecue has its principles deeply rooted in assisting the nation's uniformed heroes, and it has been serving since 2011. Mission Barbecue ensures that they do everything possible for their customers to have a fantastic dinner and dining experience. Their menu includes meat market items, smokehouse specialties, salads, sides, and drinks.