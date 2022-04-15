Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Barbecue restaurants in Phoenix cater to a wide range of tastes, from traditional Southern fare to unique Arizona interpretations of the art of smoked meats. Thus, if you search for the best barbecue restaurants in Phoenix, below is a comprehensive list of the top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in the city.

5. Little Miss BBQ

Situated directly across the river in front of Phoenix International Airport, this restaurant offers Texas-style barbecue. After a climb along the South Mountain route, locals and visitors alike rush to Little Miss BBQ to get a fill of their stomachs, and the lunch and dinner lines are always out the door. Little Miss barbecue is famous for its steak and rich, spicy chili barbecue sauce, which Little Miss Barbecue has mastered.

4. Bobby-Q BBQ Restaurant and Steakhouse

This restaurant has branches in various locations; however, the one in Phoenix is one of a kind. Bobby-Q offers a broad selection of barbecue, including top-notch cuts of steaks, fried chicken, coleslaw, and southwestern-style appetizers, all smoked to perfection and seasoned with scratch-mixed spice rubs.

3. JL Smokehouse Fusion BBQ

JL Smokehouse Fusion BBQ is a popular neighborhood lunch place with enough seating to suit a large group. JL Smokehouse Fusion BBQ is a laid-back, no-frills Southern-style barbecue joint specializing in all famed regional tastes from Texas to the Carolinas.

2. Danky's Barbecue

When it comes to restaurants that know precisely what a genuine barbecue entails, the Danky is one. This is because Danks, who comes from generations of cowboys, chefs, and meat wholesalers, owns and operates this multi-generational BBQ business. Danky's utilizes the best meat and 150 years of butchering and smoking experience to make their particular kind of barbecue.

Family packages, platters, meat by the pound, and great specialty sandwiches are all available on their menu.

1. Honey Bear's BBQ

Honey Bear's serves traditional sandwich and combo platters and Southern staples, including chili cheese fries, steamed shrimp, collard greens, and corn dishes.They also provide a loaded mac & cheese topped with pork ribs, beef, or shredded chicken and covered in barbecue sauce.