Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Houston, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

The prevalence of barbecue trailers and pop-up restaurants in Houston has exploded in recent years, indicating rapid expansion in the barbecue trade. Houston has something for any barbecue fan: the ultimate smoked brisket, house-made sausage, or pork ribs sandwich. If you enjoy barbecue and want to locate the best spot to satiate your hunger, here is a list of Houston's top 5 most famous barbecue restaurants.

5. The Pit Room

In a rustic setting with a lovely terrace, The Pit Room serves Central Texas-style BBQ. Grilled beef, ribs, and three types of sausage produced in-house are among the menu's highlights: house-made charro beans, salad, jalapeno-vinegar potato chips, and other side meals. Tacos, Texas chili, beer and wine, and dessert are also on the menu.

4. Barbecue Inn

Barbecue Inn has been at the forefront of Houston's restaurant sector for over 70 years, and they continue to uphold their standards today. Over the years, the old-fashioned, family-run restaurant has developed quite a following among the locals. The menu is simple, with various barbecue meals, sandwiches, fried chicken, spicy tuna rolls, and salads. You can also order by pound from your favorite BBQ joint.

3. Jackson Street Barbecue

Jackson Street Barbecue is of recent origin in the city of Houston. Despite being new, this restaurant has established itself as an undisputed option for simple smoked Texas barbecue. The menu is limited but well-executed, with simply ribs, sausage, brisket, and "yardbird" as dinner options.

2. Blake's Barbecue

Blake's Barbecue Restaurant has existed in Texas for a very long time, and it is generally known amongst the locals that its existence dates back to when the roads of Houston were still dirt roads. This is obvious in the restaurant's appearance as it looks like an ancient edifice. The inside is furnished and back to Blake's initially debuted in the early 1980s. There are also amazing burgers and salads on the menu, so there's something for everyone.

1. Demeris Barbecue

This restaurant has been serving typical heaping platters of Texas-style barbecue with delectable sides since 1964. They do a mixed BBQ sampling platter, including beef, pulled pork, sausage, coleslaw, and corn. A sliced beef sandwich is the most requested menu item, especially among the lunch crowd.

