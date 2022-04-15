Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

The absolute qualifications for making a barbecue are low and slow beef cooking over an indirect heat source, and it is an American tradition. Restaurants are a go-to option for many Americans who don't want to spend all day and night tending to their fires since barbecue meat takes so long to cook. As a result, we've put up a list of the top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Chicago to visit if you're in the mood for some pork.

5. Earl's Barbecue

Earl's Barbecue in Jefferson Park entices consumers with breakfast delicacies like brisket burritos and pulled pork poutine. Smoked salmon, rib tips, and smoked polish sausage are among the other items on the menu. Earl's includes a convenient drive-thru, perfect for social outings, and a few picnic tables for outside dining.

4. Smoque Barbecue

Smoque BBQ is a neighborhood hangout that serves up BBQ that's good enough to be considered a destination—the meat's inherent tastes, Hardwood smoke has a delicious flavor, the sauce's sweetness or pungency. When all of these ingredients are in harmony, you've arrived at BBQ Heaven. Smoque is where you'll find them all coexisting.

3. Bub City

Hotlinks, grilled wings, pork, and baby back ribs are all on the menu at Bub City Barbeque. It wouldn't hurt if you tried the fried chicken, soaked in buttermilk and seasoned with secret spices, and the sumptuous sides and large whiskey selection. Bub City offers the best Barbecue, and it's worth every penny.

2. Honky Tonk Barbecue

Willie Wagner established this barbecue restaurant. His dry-rubbed Memphis barbecue features beef, baby back, St. Louis ribs, grilled chicken, and some of the best-pulled pork in the city. Honky Tonk is now only accepting takeout and delivery orders.

1. Honey 1 Barbecue

Honey 1 Barbecue is owned by Arkansas native Robert Adams, who runs the barbecue joint with his son Robert Jr. The two slow-cook their meats in a glass-walled "aquarium" smoker over a wood fire. Soft, beefy, and lean spare ribs, rib tips, hot links, and pulled pork result from their slow cooking meat, and they've garnered a dedicated fanbase. Non-BBQ options include chicken wings, barbecued chicken, fried fish dinners, and burgers at Honey 1 Barbecue. Honey 1's menu items are currently exclusively available for takeout.