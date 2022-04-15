Los Angeles, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Los Angeles, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Barbecue is the essence of American cuisine: a cooking style based on indigenous traditions developed overages and constantly expanding due to immigrant influences. Although no single collection of flavors may ever entirely characterize the American palate, many of us enjoy the combination of meat, fat, smoke, char, salt, pepper, and, if the sauce is included, sweetness and vinegary tang.

By visiting these smoke shops, you may take a tour of Los Angeles BBQ without ever leaving the city. If you crave barbecue and you want to get them at the best restaurants, then follow the list below to get the best barbecue.

5. Ribtown LA

RibTown is the ideal location to go in other to get some of Los Angeles' best Barbecue. However, it is essential to get to ribtown very early because their Barbecue sells out within an hour of opening! If you miss out on the Barbecue, you need not worry because Brisket, chicken, ribs, and hot links are all available, pit-smoked, and topped with their sweet and tangy flavor.

4. Gold Land Barbecue

Gold Land Barbecue opens only on Sundays from 4 pm - 7 pm. Gold Land Barbecue cooks premium meats with traditional flavors over a smokey, somewhat sweet fire fed by Red Oak. The aromas of the restaurants will probably overpower you, clouding your judgment about what to order. Start with their famous Santa Maria tri-tip if you find yourself in such a circumstance. It'd be well worth your time to give it a go.

3. Rib Branch.

This barbecue restaurant is located in a residential area of Los Angeles, giving you the ambiance of dining in the backyard of a friend's house rather than at an eatery. You're undoubtedly ordering ribs at the Rib Ranch, specifically baby back ribs. It goes well with any of their delicious sides. Their handmade creamy coleslaw is an absolute joy to taste.

2. Big Ants Barbecue

The motto of this prestigious barbecue restaurant is "the slower, the better." This BBQ restaurant prepares it's meat for a long period of time so as to arrive at the acceptable texture and taste. You can consider ordering their pulled pork, smoked for 10 hours to achieve the perfect flavor and then blended with their tangy and spicy BBQ flavor. Try it in their pulled pork sandwich, which is served on brioche buns with a side of creamy coleslaw.

1. The Memphis Grill

Memphis Grill provides you with one of the best Barbecues in town, and you can never go wrong eating their meat. Don't miss out on their handcrafted BBQ baked beans, which are sweet and spicy, like their sauce, and everything you desire in a side dish.

