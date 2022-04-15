Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Westminster, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Westminster, with a population of over 115,000, has a lot to offer to its residents and tourists in regard to oriental cuisine. The scope, breadth, and depth of complexity of Chinese cuisine are tough to recreate in any one menu, but Westminster's restaurants do it with ease. And in this post, we present to our readers the best 5 restaurants to be found in the whole area.

5. Li's Chinese Restaurant

Li's Chinese Restaurant is a cheerful eatery that serves traditional Chinese staples, such as Peking Duck and Pineapple Chicken. The portions here are huge, so you definitely won’t leave this place feeling hungry. There are also multiple craft beer choices available to complement your meal.

4. East Moon Asian Bistro & Sushi

East Moon Asian Bistro & Sushi is a cozy place that serves a blend of Thai, Chinese, Vietnamese and Japanese dishes. The customers can enjoy delicious meals in a spacious, relaxing dining room while pampered by attentive staff. There are also many vegetarian and gluten-free options available on the menu.

3. Jackie Chan Chinese Kitchen

Jackie Chan Chinese Kitchen is a very simple place that dishes out fantastic Chinese staples with amazing service. Jackie Chan Chinese Kitchen has been operating in Westminster for years and has gotten a lot of attention and positive feedback from the locals for its unique flavors and outstanding customer service.

2. Woody's Wings N Things

Woody's Wings N Things is a very unassuming place, but the rich selection of delicious Thai, Vietnamese, and Chinese dishes definitely make up for its interior. It’s definitely a hidden neighborhood gem! The portions here are large, and the staff always treat all of their customers with kindness. There is also more than enough parking space.

1. HuHot Mongolian Grill

HuHot Mongolian Grill is a well-known restaurant chain that has many spots all over the country, and Westminster is no exception. At HuHot Mongolian Grill, the customers can avail themselves of a delicious all-you-can-eat buffet and fully customizable orders. There is also a full bar available if you want a nice drink to complement your drink.