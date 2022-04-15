Richmond, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Richmond, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jbkt6_0f9qD9Ap00
Unsplash

In search of delectable Chinese cuisine in Richmond? In that case, keep on reading to make it easier for yourself. This post highlights some of the best eateries and restaurants that specialize in authentic and American-Chinese cuisine.

5. Sichuan Fusion

Sichuan Fusion is the perfect destination for those who are looking for something hot and spicy since this palace serves amazing portions of delicious Szechuan-style dishes. The amount of heat in each dish is perfect, but if it is too much for you, you can easily dial it down to a comfortable level.

4. Jin Ye Restaurant

Jin Ye Restaurant is a cozy restaurant that whips out delicious Chinese staples, plus lunch and dinner specials. This palace looks spotless, and the service is outstanding and timely - the customers get to savor their meals in less than 15 minutes for very affordable prices.

3. Asian Pearl Seafood Restaurant

Asian Pearl Seafood Restaurant is a relatively new restaurant that has been operating in Richmond for only 6 years but has already gotten a lot of recognition for its outstanding service and food. Here the customers get to savor traditional Hong Kong-style dim sum with food being pushed on carts by the staff. A great place for a memorable evening!

2. Saigon Seafood Harbor Restaurant

Saigon Seafood Harbor Restaurant is a relaxing place that dishes out delicious Chinese standards, plus traditional dim sum. The menu is so large that it might be a bit overwhelming at first, but the friendly staff is always there to help you make the right decision for the evening. It is one of the few places in Richmond where you can savor authentic Asian fusion.

1. Daimo Chinese Restaurant

Daimo Chinese Restaurant is a simple, no-frills restaurant that has a rich selection of different Chinese BBQ items, as well as a dim sum listed on its large menu. The portions at Daimo are very generous, so you’re sure to leave with some leftovers.

