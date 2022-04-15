Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in West Jordan, Utah

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

West Jordan, Utah's third most populous city, boasts some amazing Chinese restaurants that are sure to please anyone's appetite. But if you're unsure what places you should go to, keep on reading, and find out what are some of the finest restaurants in the whole area.

5. Yan Express

Yan Express is a perfect destination for those who are in a hurry. If you don’t have enough time to wait for your meal, but still need something to eat, Yan Express will wow you with its timely service. Everything here gets served in less than 10 minutes and is always piping hot and full of flavor.

4. Rice Wok Garden

Rice Wok is a Chinese restaurant run by a family that serves delicious meals at a reasonable price. The menu selection is so large it can be a little overwhelming at first, but with so many choices, you will never run out of options at Rice Wok Garden. Come and taste some of the best traditional Chinese staples in the whole city.

3. Dee Garden Thai Kitchen

Although Dee Garden Thai Kitchen focuses on authentic Thai cuisine more, you can still find more than enough Chinese standards here. Each dish is flavorful and seasoned to perfection, the staff are always kind and give each guest an equal amount of attention. This place has a reputation of being the best Asian-serving place in the whole of West Jordan. Check it out, we promise you won’t be disappointed.

2. Red Dragon Chinese Bistro

Red Dragon Chinese Bistro is a basic eatery that has a huge menu, full of delicious Chinese staples. Aside from dining in, the customers can avail themselves of the drive-thru and delivery services. The military discount is on offer here as well. The facilities are spotless, and the staff is very nice and friendly with everyone.

1. Thai Delight Cafe

Thai Delight Cafe is undeniably one of the best and most popular Asian-serving restaurants in the whole of West Jordan. Here the customers can savor a rich selection of Thai and Chinese dishes in a cozy dining room. Each dish is made-to-order and always served to the customers piping hot.