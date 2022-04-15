Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Billings, Montana

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Billings, also known as the "Magic City", has even more magical places to visit. If you're hankering for some Chinese, you're in luck because below you can find a list of the most popular Chinese-serving places in the whole of Billings.

5. Shanghai Village Downtown

Shanghai Village Downtown is a cozy restaurant that whips out amazing Chinese staples. Everything here is always made from scratch every morning, ensuring that the customers get to enjoy only the best dishes possible. The food is not greasy, and the staff is attentive to everyone.

4. Tao | New Asian

Tao | New Asian is a chic place that has an extensive menu, featuring a wide variety of Thai, Chinese, and Japanese dishes. It is their objective to give the greatest quality cuisine and service to each and every client, ensuring that you have a dining experience to remember for years to come! The atmosphere is elegant, with plenty of seatings, and the service is excellent.

3. Golden Phoenix West

Golden Phoenix West is a family-friendly place that has been whipping delicious Chinese staples for decades in Billings. If you’re looking for a cozy place where you can take your family, this is the perfect destination for you. There is a kids' menu available, and the portions are very generous which makes them perfect to share with your loved ones.

2. Fancy Sushi | Asian Fusion

Fancy Sushi | Asian Fusion is a very chic restaurant that serves a wide variety of Asian fusion. This place will wow you with its excellent service, friendly staff, and absolutely scrumptious, full of flavor food. At Fancy Sushi | Asian Fusion, the customers also can enjoy a rich selection of delicious sushi, as well as typical Chinese dishes.

1. Grand Garden | Chinese Cuisine

Grand Garden | Chinese Cuisine is a cozy place that serves a rich selection of Chinese dishes, plus it has lunch and dinner buffets available. The food on the buffet tables gets refilled regularly, so the customers get to savor only the freshest meals of the highest quality. The proprietors take pleasure in their pleasant service and low costs, which are designed to keep all customers satisfied and returning.