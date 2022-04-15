Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Clearwater, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Clearwater, a gorgeous city known for sunny weather and coast beaches, is a perfect destination to enjoy your favorite cuisine. And if your favorite cuisine happens to be Chinese, keep on reading - this post features the best restaurants that will surely make an unforgettable impression on you.

5. Amy's China One Chinese

Amy's China One Chinese is a basic choice if you’re looking for some delicious Chinese standards. The food here is consistently amazing and for very affordable prices. The service is always prompt, ensuring that the customers get their orders as soon as possible.

4. China Garden Restaurant

China Garden Restaurant is a no-frills eatery that serves standard Chinese staples. The menu is huge, so anyone, even the pickiest eaters, is sure to find something here for themselves. But if you’re having a hard time making a decision, the helpful staff can easily recommend something to you something.

3. Wok Out Restaurant

Wok Out Restaurant has been serving the Clearwater community for over three decades, serving amazing American-Chinese dishes. This place mostly focuses on take-out, however, the customers can still enjoy their fresh meals in the simple dining area.

2. Asian Pearl Chinese Restaurant

Asian Pearl Chinese Restaurant serves authentic Chinese cuisine. There is plenty of seating in this very large space. They provide a wide range of food and beverages at reasonable pricing. The service is excellent, and the personnel are kind. The menu is extensive, with many classic Cantonese and Szechwan dishes that have been adapted to an American palette.

1. P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang’s is a popular Chinese restaurant chain that specializes in American-Chinese dishes. Everything is made here from scratch every morning, so the guests get to savor only the freshest dishes. What’s interesting about this place is its modern interpretation of traditional Chinese dishes. Just from one bite, you’ll want more and more. Make sure to check this place out - you will be pleasantly surprised.