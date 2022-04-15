Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Evansville, Indiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Who wouldn't enjoy a fresh, steaming bowl of hand-pulled noodle soup? Luckily for Chinese food lovers, Evansville boasts a lot of different Chinese places - from tiny eateries to modern spacious restaurants. Keep on reading, and get the scoop on some of the finest places in the whole city.

5. Chopstick House Restaurant

Chopstick House Restaurant is a no-frills place, located in a strip mall, that serves scrumptious authentic Chinese and American-Chinese dishes. Chopstick House Restaurant has been operating in Evansville for over three decades and has gotten a lot of recognition for its amazing high-quality dishes.

4. CHINA KING

CHINA KING is a counter-serve place, located in a strip mall, that dishes out traditional Chinese staples. They meticulously choose ingredients, using only the freshest and most natural ones to produce each meal, and they have been attempting to cook them in a healthy manner in order to serve the most nutritious cuisine. Customers have been given special attention to creating a warm and friendly environment in which they can enjoy not only the delicious food but also the original ambiance.

3. Szechwan Chinese Restaurant

Szechwan Chinese Restaurant is run by a vivacious chef and serves a Sichuan menu in a cozy Asian-inspired setting. This is Evansville's most well-known and greatest Szechwan restaurant. The staff is always kind and courteous. The menu offers a wide range of options, all of which are prepared to order.

2. Ma. T. 888 China Bistro

Traditional Chinese dim sum and family-style dinners are served in a white-tablecloth setting at Ma. T. 888 China Bistro. They are constantly willing to make changes to a customer's order. This is a one-of-a-kind restaurant with Chinese cuisine on one side and Japanese on the other.

1. Yen Ching

Yen Ching Chinese Restaurant provides mandarin, Sichuan, and Peking cuisine à la carte and a Sunday buffet in an antiquated setting. You'll find yourself wanting more and more after just one taste. The cuisine is always prepared with the freshest ingredients and is quite tasty. Yen Ching's beverages are also incredibly inventive, tasty, and potent. There's also a wide range of various drinks to choose from.