Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in West Palm Beach, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

West Palm Beach abounds in different restaurants, bars, shops, and eateries. So, it definitely won't be a problem to find a Chinese-serving place, however, it might get a little tricky with finding the right one for you. And that's why we decided to make this list, featuring only the best Chinese restaurants in the whole area. Make sure to check them out - you will be impressed; we promise that.

5. Grand China

Grand China is a modest eatery with a cozy ambiance that serves delicious Chinese staples - from Moo Shu to Szechuan-style delicacies. If you’re on a strict diet, but still want to enjoy some delicious Chinese food, there is a special section available on the menu that has more health-conscious alternatives.

4. Grand Lake Chinese Restaurant

Grand Lake Chinese Restaurant has been serving great Dim Sum and Chinese cuisine to West Palm Beach and the surrounding area for over a decade. They make every effort to provide you with excellent food in a timely and polite manner. The dining room is very chic, decorated in red colors, and very spacious.

3. Singing Bamboo Chinese Restaurant

Singing Bamboo Chinese Restaurant is a simple eatery that serves traditional Chinese standards with a rich selection of vegetarian alternatives. There is also a delicious dim sum available with a huge selection of different dishes. The portions are quite large as well, so you might leave with some leftovers.

2. Fresh Element

Fresh Element is a cheerful cafe with a huge selection of amazing dishes of different Asian dishes, such as Thai, Japanese, and, of course, Chinese. This place also has a huge selection of vegetarian and health-conscious options. At Fresh Element, the customers also get to enjoy some soft drinks along with amazing meals.

1. GOT RICE?

GOT RICE? is a modest, no-frills place that specializes in Chinese and Vietnamese staples. The food here is always served fresh and piping hot to the customers since each dish is always made-to-order. It mostly focuses on take-out and delivery services, however indoor and outdoor dining is also available.