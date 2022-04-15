Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Meridian, Idaho

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Meridian, the second-largest city in Idaho, has a rich selection of different restaurants, bistros, and eateries for its residents and tourists to choose from. But with so many different choices, it can be hard to find the right one for you. And that's why we compiled this list to show our readers some of the best Chinese-serving places to be found in the city.

5. Panda Express

Panda Express is a great destination for those who don’t have enough time and are just in need of a quick bite. Panda Express is a fast-food restaurant chain that serves American-Chinese, as well as health-conscious alternatives. The customer service here is superb, and you won’t have to wait for more than 5 minutes to get your food.

4. Joy Garden

Joy Garden is an excellent choice for high-quality Chinese and American cuisine. They specialize in wok cooking and create freshly prepared orders for dine-in, take-out, and delivery. It is a family-owned place, and the owners try to make you feel like a part of their family with excellent service.

3. Wok Fusion

Wok Fusion is a small eatery that’s run and owned by a very friendly family. Wok Fusions serves delicious American-Chinese staples that everyone is familiar with and loves so much. The menu is large, so anyone is sure to find something for themselves here.

2. Red Pavilion Mandarin Cuisine

Red Pavilion Mandarin Cuisine is a relaxed, beautifully-decorated place that serves a rich selection of Mandarin-style dishes. Located in a strip mall, Red Pavilion Mandarin Cuisine has been serving the Meridian community for years, never disappointing with its quality and service.

1. Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill is a casual place that specializes in American-Chinese staples. There is also a full bar available with delicious drinks to complement any meal. The chefs at this restaurant provide modern Asian cuisine with an American twist, combining traditional Asian cooking techniques and ingredients in unconventional ways to create robust, crave-able flavors that appeal to a wide range of palates.