Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Cambridge, home to Harvard University, has a very diverse dining scene that is sure to satisfy anyone's palate. From French to Chinese cuisine, you're sure to find all of your favorites here. This post highlights some of the best restaurants where you can savor delicious Chinese staples in Cambridge.

5. House of Chang

At House of Chang, you can savor your favorite Chinese standards, such as Kung Pao Chicken, Sweet and Sour Chicken, and many more. This place also has a great dim sum available. The menu is quite large and offers a rich selection of amazing Chinese staples.

4. Five Spices House

Five Spices House is a no-frills eatery that serves everyone’s favorite Chinese comfort foods - from noodles to dumplings. This place specializes in Szechuan-style dishes, so if you’re looking for something spicy, this is the right place for you. Each dish is full of flavor, but if it’s too much for you, you can easily dial it down.

3. Changsho

Changsho is a traditional eatery with a wonderful atmosphere that dishes out amazing Chinese standards. The service here is excellent, the customers are always cared for by the attentive servers, and the food comes out piping hot and as fresh as it can be.

2. Mary Chung Restaurant

Mary Chung Restaurant is a modest place that specializes in spicy Szechuan-style dishes, as well as American-Chinese staples. In a simple, but cozy dining room the customers get to enjoy some of the best Chinese dishes in the whole city, while pampered by the attentive staff who make it their goal to ensure that the guests are having only the best dining experience possible.

1. Dumpling House

In Cambridge, Dumpling House serves authentic Northern and Southern Chinese food, with a focus on gourmet dumplings. Chefs from Beijing and other parts of China have been brought in to ensure that the dishes are authentically Chinese. They use fresh ingredients in all of their dishes and always deliver exceptional customer service. It is one of the most popular places in Cambridge for a reason. Check them out - you will be pleasantly surprised!

