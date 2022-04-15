Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Round Rock, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Looking for a new favorite go-to Chinese place in Round Rock or maybe you're a hungry tourist, just exploring the city. Well, in any case, we're here to help you. Keep on reading, and you'll find out what are some of the best Chinese restaurants in the whole area.

5. Sichuan Garden

Sichuan Garden is a simple eatery that serves delicious flavorful Szechuan-style dishes. The portions are large, so there are sure to be some leftovers. There are also delivery and take-out services available that are especially popular among locals since everything gets delivered very quickly, in less than 30 minutes.

4. China Wall Restaurant

China Wall Restaurant has been serving the residents of Round Rock for decades and has kept the same consistency in the quality for all these years. Here the customers can savor traditional Chinese cuisine that everyone is familiar with and loves so much.

3. BO ASIAN BISTRO - CHINESE RESTAURANT

BO ASIAN BISTRO - CHINESE RESTAURANT is a modern place that has a large menu that features a blend of three different cuisines: Thai, Malaysian, and Chinese. Each dish here is served piping hot, made from only the freshest ingredients that customers can enjoy in a chic, spacious dining room.

2. Hao Hao Vietnamese & Chinese Restaurant

Hao Hao Vietnamese & Chinese Restaurant is a room restaurant that serves delectable Chinese and Vietnamese staples in a very relaxing atmosphere. This place is family-owned and run, the owners are very passionate about this business which reflects in the food quality and amazing service.

1. Hunan Lion Chinese Restaurant

Hunan Lion Chinese Restaurant is a beautifully decorated place that dishes out scrumptious Chinese fare. This place has been around for a while, and has won a lot of customers over with its high-quality food that’s full of flavor and seasoned to perfection. Stop by - you will not be disappointed!