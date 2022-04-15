Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Richardson, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Do you still think that there aren't any good Chinese-serving places in Texas? Richardson's rich variety of different restaurants will wow you, and you might even forget that you're still sitting in Texas, and not in China. Continue reading to learn about some of the best Chinese restaurants in Richardson that you must visit right now.

5. Little Kaiping Cantonese BBQ

If you’re looking for authentic Chinese cuisine, this is the right place for you. With each bite you take at Little Kaiping Cantonese BBQ you’ll be able to taste the real flavors of China. This is a family-friendly place, so don’t hesitate to bring your loved ones here. There is also Cantonese BBQ available on the menu. Make sure to try its Peking Duk, this place takes a lot of pride in this one particular dish.

4. First Emperor Chinese Restaurant

First Emperor Chinese Restaurant is a simple family-owned and operated business that serves a rich variety of Chinese and Taiwanese dishes. The food here is consistently amazing and flavorful, each dish is only made-to-order so the customers get to enjoy the freshest dishes served to them.

3. Canton | Chinese Restaurant

Canton | Chinese Restaurant has been serving the local community of Richardson for decades and has received a lot of recognition for its unchanged high-quality food and customer service. Here the customers can order familiar Chinese dishes, as well as some more unusual ones. The atmosphere in this place is very relaxing and the friendly staff makes you feel like a part of their family.

2. Jeng Chi Restaurant

Jeng Chi Restaurant is a laid-back eatery that serves traditional Taiwanese and Chinese cuisine. The diverse cuisine appeals to people of all ages and accommodates a variety of dietary restrictions. There is also a rich selection of delectable beverages to enhance your meal, such as wine, beer, and craft cocktails. Jeng Chi has a wide selection of delectable gourmet cakes for every occasion. Make sure to stop by this excellent place - you won’t be disappointed!

1. Kirin Court

Kirin Court serves up some of the city's best Chinese cuisine. Customers can have wonderful authentic dim sum all day here, with servers delivering tapas-size plates of dumplings, cakes, and rolls on carts pushed across the dining room. The menu features over 160 different items, so even the pickiest eaters are sure to find something for themselves here.