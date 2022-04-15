Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Palm Bay, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

After a relaxing day in the Palm Bay Regional Park, who doesn't want to enjoy some steaming food in a cozy dining room? Keep on reading and find out what are some of the best Chinese-serving places in the whole Palm Bay area. Make sure to visit them - these five spots will exceed all of your expectations.

5. China King

China King is a simple eatery, serving Chinese staples that mostly focus on take-out and delivery services. The food is always fresh, and the customers get their meals delivered piping hot. The staff are really kind and make you feel like a part of their family.

4. Great Wall Restaurant

Great Wall Restaurant is a basic place, located in a strip mall, that serves typical Chinese cuisine that everyone is familiar with. The service here is consistently prompt, the customers wait only 15 minutes or less for their meal. Great Wall is consistent in quality, big portions, and amazing customer service.

3. KO9 CHINA BAR

KO9 CHINA BAR is a laid-back eatery that’s been whipping out delectable Chinese comfort food for years. It is a family-friendly place, so don’t hesitate to bring your family here. With relaxing music, kind staff, and tasty dishes you’re sure to have a great dining experience here.

2. China Moon

China Moon is an eatery, located in a strip mall, that has a LARGE menu with a rich selection of American-Chinese, as well as authentic Chinese dishes. The food is always very tasty, fresh, and well portioned. The owners are very passionate about this place which reflects in its food quality and amazing customer service.

1. Young's Buffet

Young's Buffet is a huge place with one of the biggest buffets in the whole state. Here the customers can find anything and even more - from Chinese and Japanese classics to a rich selection of pastry and desserts, and even frog legs. Whatever it is you’re craving, you will surely find it here. The food on the buffet tables gets refilled regularly to ensure that the guests only get to enjoy the freshest meals.

