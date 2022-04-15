Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Fairfield, California

Fairfield, CA

Do you have a hankering for some delicious Chinese hand-pulled noodles? Or maybe some Kung Pao Chicken? Whatever it is you're looking for, Fairfield has a lot to offer to its residents and tourists. Below you can find a list of only the finest Chinese establishments where you can savor your favorite dishes.

5. Peking Restaurant

Peking Restaurant is a cozy eatery that serves a wide variety of Mandarin and spicy Szechwan-style dishes. It is the perfect destination to have a relaxing evening with your family because of its large portions and family-friendly atmosphere. The dishes here are made in a “home-style”, and the staff is very kind and attentive.

4. Dynasty Chinese Restaurant

Dynasty Chinese Restaurant is a basic eatery, located in a strip mall, that serves a wide range of Chinese classics, plus a Mongolian BBQ. The food is served here very quickly, so the customers get to enjoy only the freshest meals. Each dish is made-to-order and customizable.

3. Mandarin Restaurant and Lounge

Mandarin Restaurant and Lounge has been serving the Fairfield neighborhood with its famed original "Mandarin-style" home food since 1982. Everything on the menu is delicious, and the staff is always attentive to each and every guest, ensuring that everyone has a good time.

2. Frank & Yuen's

Frank & Yuen's is an old-school place, located in a strip mall, that has been serving generations of the Fairfield community with traditional Szechwan and Peking-style dishes. The wait staff is great, and always pay a lot of attention to the guests, making sure that every guest has only the best dining experience here.

1. Panda Express

The top spot on this list goes to a well-known restaurant chain that focuses on fast-food-style dishes. At Panda Express, you can enjoy all of your American-Chinese comfort foods, as well as many vegetarian and health-conscious options. This restaurant is perfect for those who don’t have enough time to wait for their meal and just need a quick bite.

