Clovis, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Clovis, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GULsW_0f9mfbOs00
Unsplash

Are you hungry for some Chinese? This post lists some of Clovis' greatest Chinese restaurants, all of which are guaranteed to fulfill your appetite. Stop by - you won't be disappointed!

5. China Chef

China Chef is a simple eatery that focuses on serving familiar Chinese dishes. What's great about this place is that every order can be customized. From spicy level to removing/adding some ingredients. China Chef's goal is to provide everyone with only the best dining experience. Stop by, and you will be pleasantly surprised.

4. Great Wall Chinese Cuisine

If you’re looking for something on a spicier side, consider visiting this place. Great Wall Chinese Cuisine is a cozy restaurant that serves generous portions of familiar Chinese dishes. Here the customers can savor delicious Szechwan-style dishes that are known to be full of flavor and spices. Be prepared to leave with some leftovers because the portions here are huge.

3. Tsing Tao Chinese Restaurant

Tsing Tao Chinese Restaurant is a no-frills place that specializes in Szechwan, Hunan, and Mandarin-style dishes. The service at Tsing Tao Chinese Restaurant is always prompt, and the staff is attentive and kind to everyone. The prices here are absolutely unbeatable, considering the high-quality food and large portions.

2. Panda Express

Panda Express is a great choice for those who are looking for a quick bite and don’t have enough time to wait for their food. Panda Express is one of the most well-known chain restaurants throughout the country, serving favorite American-Chinese staples, as well as some healthy options.

1. Four Seasons Chinese Restaurant

Four Seasons Chinese Restaurant is undoubtedly one of the most, if not the most, popular Chinese-serving places in the whole of Clovis. Here the diners can savor a rich selection of Chinese staples, plus an authentic dim sum on Sundays. The food here tastes absolutely amazing, and from just one bite, you’ll find yourself wanting more and more.

