Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in College Station, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Do you still believe that it is impossible to find any authentic Chinese cuisine in Texas? Well, College Station, the home to Texas A&M University, is here to prove you wrong. Keep on reading, and find out what are some of the best Chinese-serving restaurants in the whole area - you will be pleasantly surprised.

5. C&C Asian Garden

C&C Asian Garden is a low-key restaurant that serves American-Chinese and Thai cuisine. This restaurant has a diverse menu, ensuring that everyone will find something to their liking. There are also numerous health-conscious alternatives, and there is a separate section on the menu for authentic Chinese meals.

4. T.Jin China Diner

T.Jin China Diner is a simple cafe located in a strip mall that offers a wide variety of Chinese classics. Because there are so many kids' dishes and the amounts are so large, this establishment is ideal for a peaceful evening with your family. Daily lunch specials are also on offer.

3. Chef Cao's

Chef Cao's serves authentic Chinese cuisine in a comfortable setting. The proprietors take delight in offering you the best Oriental cuisine in the neighborhood, and it shows in the quality of the food and service. Every meal is made to order, and the spicy dishes are cooked to your preference. Chef Cao is health-conscious, and all of the dishes are prepared using vegetable oil.

2. Oishi Sushi Asian Fusion

Oishi Sushi Asian Fusion is a small restaurant that serves a wide range of Chinese and Japanese dishes. This restaurant has it all, including Crab Rangoon and delicious desserts. There's also an extensive beverage menu to complement your meal.

1. Panda Express

If you don't have much time but are still hungry and need a quick bite, Panda Express is the place to go. Panda Express is a popular Chinese fast-food franchise that offers a few healthier options. This is one of the best locations in town to fill your stomach for a low price.