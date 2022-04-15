Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Hartford, Connecticut

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Hartford, the capital of Connecticut, has a lot to offer to its hungry residents and tourists. If you're in search of a new favorite go-to Chinese place, keep on reading, and finding out what are some of the best Chinese restaurants in the whole area will keep you coming back for more.

5. Fung Chinese Restaurant

Fung Chinese Restaurant is a basic, tiny restaurant that serves delicious Chinese staples, mostly focusing on the take-out service. It is a very unassuming place, but the excellent customer service and delectable dishes make up for it. Make sure to try General Tso's Chicken, you will be impressed.

4. Chinese Kitchen

For decades, Chinese Kitchen has served excellent Chinese classics to the Hartford neighborhood. It is committed to offering fresh meals in a welcoming setting to all of its clients. All of your appetites will be satisfied by the chefs' combined experience.

3. Shu Restaurant

Shu Restaurant is a modern bistro that specializes in flavorful Szechwan-style cuisine that is perfectly seasoned. The environment is really inviting, making it an ideal location for a peaceful evening with friends. This is the place to go if you like spicy cuisine!

2. Black Bamboo Chinese Restaurant

Black Bamboo Chinese Restaurant is a modest cafe with one of the most extensive menus you'll ever see, containing a wide range of traditional Chinese dishes. For those on a strict diet, there are many vegan and vegetarian alternatives. The service, cuisine, and hospitality of the personnel are unsurpassed.

1. Butterfly Restaurant

Butterfly Restaurant is a large restaurant that has been offering great Chinese cuisine to the Hartford neighborhood for over three decades. From traditional Chinese cuisine to more innovative Szechwan-style dishes, there's something for everyone. Whether you're a vegetarian, vegan, or want gluten-free items, the staff is always willing to accommodate your needs.