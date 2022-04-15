Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Lafayette, Louisiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Lafayette, also known as "The Hub City", has one of the best dining scenes in the whole of Louisiana. Here you can savor some of your favorite dishes of virtually any cuisine. This post highlights some of the finest Chinese-serving restaurants to be found in Lafayette that everyone has to visit - you won't be disappointed.

5. China One

China One is a simple takeout restaurant that serves a range of traditional Chinese meals. China One is a family-owned restaurant with a large menu, so there is much to pick from. They've been dishing up wonderful Chinese food in Lafayette for a long time and know-how to delight everybody.

4. Panda House

Panda House is a simple counter-service restaurant with a broad selection of popular Chinese cuisine served in a relaxed atmosphere. This eatery is located within a modest retail complex. Panda House is a simple eat-in establishment that serves excellent meals at reasonable costs. The food is dependably fresh and delicious, and the staff is quite friendly.

3. Nhi Taste of Asia

Nhi Taste of Asia is a trendy Japanese and Chinese restaurant. Despite the fact that this restaurant specializes in Japanese fusion, there are plenty of great Chinese classics to choose from. The meals are substantial and satisfying. The menu may appear daunting at first glance, but the friendly staff is always willing to assist you in making the best decision.

2. Lotus Garden Restaurant

Lotus Garden Restaurant is a contemporary eatery that serves Chinese and Vietnamese cuisine, as well as sushi and grilled foods, in a buffet style. This restaurant provides excellent service as well as delicious meals. During the week, this location is popular for lunch. The wait staff is always kind and helpful.

1. Buffet City

Buffet City is a family-friendly restaurant known for its all-you-can-eat buffet. Buffet City has it all, and more, from traditional Chinese cuisine to delectable sweets. Customers may enjoy only the freshest meals because the food on the buffet tables is replaced on a regular basis. Make a point of visiting this location; you will certainly be pleased!