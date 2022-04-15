Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Rochester, Minnesota

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Craving some delicious Chinese cuisine? Fortunately, Rochester has a lot to offer in regards to restaurants. Whatever it is you're in the mood for, you're sure to find it in Rochester. Keep on reading, and find out what are some of the best Chinese restaurants in the whole city.

5. China Star

Since 1995, China Star has been family-owned and run, and many Rochester residents have come to love it. It's a little establishment that provides traditional Chinese cuisine that everyone knows and enjoys. The portions are very generous, so be prepared to leave with some leftovers.

4. Hunan Garden

Hunan Garden is a casual diner that provides a broad variety of Chinese classics, assuring that everyone will find something to their liking. This restaurant has been operating for a long time and returning customers like how the food quality has remained consistent, and Hunan Garden continues to deliver some of Rochester's greatest Chinese cuisine.

3. Kingdom Buffet

Kingdom Buffet is a spacious restaurant that specializes in an amazing buffet that has a wide variety of different dishes - from Chinese staples and hibachi grill to yummy desserts. It is an all-you-can-eat place, and you can enjoy some of your favorite food for a very reasonable price.

2. HuHot Mongolian Grill

HuHot Mongolian Grill is a renowned buffet restaurant franchise that serves customizable stir-fry meals all-you-can-eat in a relaxed setting. There is also a full bar if you wish to complement your meal with a drink. Every visitor is treated with kindness and courtesy, and the staff is always willing to assist them.

1. Star Ocean Buffet

Star Ocean Buffet is another buffet place, but what makes it stand out is the overwhelming variety of dishes available on the buffet tables. from typical Chinese dishes to fruits like cherries and pineapple. The food is replenished on a regular basis, and the customer service is excellent. Everything looks spotless, and there are special military and veteran discounts available.