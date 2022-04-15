Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Independence, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Independence is home to different excellent restaurants, and Chinese places are no exception. If you're a local or a tourist, there are more than enough amazing Chinese restaurants in Independence. Below you can find a list of only the finest establishments in the whole area that will surely leave an unforgettable impression on you.

5. Golden Rice Chinese Restaurant

Golden Rice Chinese Restaurant is a simple establishment that serves a fantastic buffet with a broad range of foods ranging from traditional Chinese fare to more unusual fare. This place is small, but the friendly service and delicious cuisine more than makeup for it.

4. New Mandarin House Chinese Restaurant

New Mandarin House Chinese Restaurant is a no-frills counter-service restaurant that specializes in Mandarin-style cuisine as well as lunch combinations. The diligent and kind crew serves each dish fresh and sizzling hot to the diner. Here, too, the costs are fairly inexpensive.

3. Cathay Express

Cathay Express is a small carryout service that provides normal prices. It is a Chinese restaurant that is individually owned and run. This is a small, run-down establishment, but the superb service and delicious cuisine more than makeup for it. If the customer has food allergies, the wait staff can accommodate them if they are informed.

2. Lucky Buffet

Lucky Buffet is a large restaurant in Independence City that serves one of the greatest buffets in the city. Lucky Buffet provides it all, from different sauces to a large selection of sushi. It's an all-you-can-eat buffet where the food is constantly replenished and clients are served only the finest cuisine.

1. Mama Garden

Mama Garden is, without a doubt, the area's most popular Chinese restaurant. It's a huge, family-friendly buffet restaurant with Chinese cuisine, Mongolian barbeque, and sushi. On their buffet tables, there are a variety of options ranging from Chinese classics to sushi. Come in, grab a plate, and savor some of the most delectable cuisines you'll ever encounter.