Independence, MO

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Independence, Missouri

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iEhqT_0f9mDmJz00
Unsplash

Independence is home to different excellent restaurants, and Chinese places are no exception. If you're a local or a tourist, there are more than enough amazing Chinese restaurants in Independence. Below you can find a list of only the finest establishments in the whole area that will surely leave an unforgettable impression on you.

5. Golden Rice Chinese Restaurant

Golden Rice Chinese Restaurant is a simple establishment that serves a fantastic buffet with a broad range of foods ranging from traditional Chinese fare to more unusual fare. This place is small, but the friendly service and delicious cuisine more than makeup for it.

4. New Mandarin House Chinese Restaurant

New Mandarin House Chinese Restaurant is a no-frills counter-service restaurant that specializes in Mandarin-style cuisine as well as lunch combinations. The diligent and kind crew serves each dish fresh and sizzling hot to the diner. Here, too, the costs are fairly inexpensive.

3. Cathay Express

Cathay Express is a small carryout service that provides normal prices. It is a Chinese restaurant that is individually owned and run. This is a small, run-down establishment, but the superb service and delicious cuisine more than makeup for it. If the customer has food allergies, the wait staff can accommodate them if they are informed.

2. Lucky Buffet

Lucky Buffet is a large restaurant in Independence City that serves one of the greatest buffets in the city. Lucky Buffet provides it all, from different sauces to a large selection of sushi. It's an all-you-can-eat buffet where the food is constantly replenished and clients are served only the finest cuisine.

1. Mama Garden

Mama Garden is, without a doubt, the area's most popular Chinese restaurant. It's a huge, family-friendly buffet restaurant with Chinese cuisine, Mongolian barbeque, and sushi. On their buffet tables, there are a variety of options ranging from Chinese classics to sushi. Come in, grab a plate, and savor some of the most delectable cuisines you'll ever encounter.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food

Comments / 1

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
15066 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Louisville, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When you hear Kentucky, you immediately think fried chicken, but that’s like a small percentage of Kentucky. In Louisville, pizza takes the place of many restaurants spread across the city. Here are the top five pizza places in Louisville.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baltimore is home to pizza lovers. Check out these top five pizza places in Baltimore. Each Homeslyce store is created to maintain the unique feel of that neighborhood. Alongside the usual menu, they have also made provision for the specialty diet menu which means if you can't eat regular stuff, there's something for you. All foods are baked and not fried. The Homeslyce classic is an absolute delight made with HomeSlyce sauce, goat and mozzarella cheese, walnuts, eggplant, spinach, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers. So go check out their store to have this unique experience.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Memphis, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Want to have a taste of award-winning and mouth-watering pizzas? Then you should visit Memphis. Here are the top five pizza places in Memphis.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews. With the number of pizza places in Detroit, one would think the market is so saturated that there aren't any profits, but far from it, these top five popular pizza places have put that analogy to shame.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Fort Worth, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In Fort Worth, Texas, there are many great places to get a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch spot or a place to enjoy a leisurely meal with friends, you'll find a pizzeria that suits your taste. Here are the top 5 pizza places in Fort Worth.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jacksonville has a lot of pizza places, and some of them stand out. We are here to give you the top five options. The Pizza at Biggie is popularly known as extraordinary food, and they are all at a price that is affordable. The appetizers, such as fried mozzarella, mac & cheese bites, etc., are tender, and the pizzas are tasty. You have the option to wash it down with a drink or beer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy