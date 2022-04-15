Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Ann Arbor, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Chinese cuisine is one of the most popular cuisines throughout the country, and Ann Arbor is no exception. The locals love the pungent flavors of Asia, and if you can relate to that - keep on reading. This post highlights some of the best Chinese-serving restaurants in the whole of Ann Arbor.

5. King Shing

King Shing is a simple diner that serves traditional Chinese fare. Delicious dining, catering, takeaway, and delivery are all available at this location. The service is fantastic, and the personnel is always courteous and friendly. Its General Tso's Chicken, Moo Go Gai Pan, and Chicken Egg Foo Young are all worth trying.

4. Panda Chinese & Korean Food

Panda Chinese & Korean Food is a Chinese and Korean restaurant that serves a wide variety of foods. Here you may sample some authentic cuisine, with each dish bursting with flavor. Even though the food is primarily Korean, you can expect to discover many of your Chinese favorites.

3. Hot Pot Chen

Hot Pot Chen is a cozy, spacious restaurant that specializes in serving Chinese staples. Each dish is always made-to-order, so the customers get to enjoy only the freshest meals. If you want to have a nice drink along with your meal, there is a full bar available.

2. TK WU Ann Arbor

TK WU Ann Arbor is a small restaurant where guests may get both American-Chinese and real Chinese cuisine. The menu offers a diverse range of options, ensuring that even the pickiest diners will find something to their liking. Everything is made-to-order, with only the freshest ingredients, to ensure that the diner has the greatest possible eating experience.

1. Evergreen Restaurant

Evergreen Restaurant is a laid-back establishment that provides delectable Chinese cuisine in a large dining area. Evergreen specializes in the cuisines of Northern China, Sichuan, Hunan, Shanghai, and Taiwan. A premium bar area is also accessible, with local artisan beers, wine, and spirits.