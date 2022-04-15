Berkeley, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Berkeley, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Do you have a hankering for some Chinese food? Fortunately, Chinese cuisine fans in Berkeley have a wide range of fantastic places to choose from. This post showcases a few of the greatest, which will have you coming back for more!

5. Tai San

Tai San is a low-key cafe that specializes in all of your favorite Chinese classics. The customer service is outstanding, and the staff is always willing to help each visitor with anything they require. Each item is served fast, ensuring that there is virtually no wait time.

4. Shen Hua

Shen Hua is a pleasant cafe that provides authentic dim sum and a wide range of Beijing and Szechwan-style meals. Shen Hua is a great place to spend a relaxed evening with your family because of its welcoming attitude. There is also a fully stocked bar on offer.

3. King Dong

King Dong is a prominent Chinese restaurant that offers a broad range of traditional dishes as well as vegetarian and lunch specialties. King Dong has been serving tasty meals to the Berkeley community for decades. The unchanged consistency in quality and service is what repeat customers appreciate most about this establishment.

2. Chengdu Style Restaurant

Chengdu Style Restaurant is a low-key eatery with a diverse menu of Chinese classics and some unique items. You'll have a hard time deciding what to get because the selection is so extensive. But don't worry, the friendly staff can recommend only the most appropriate foods for you.

1. Great China

Great China is without a doubt one of Berkley's greatest Chinese dining establishments. This restaurant specializes in Northern Chinese cuisine in a contemporary setting. You can sample a wide range of solely authentic Chinese meals at Great China. Every mouthful is bursting with Chinese spices. The cuisine is consistently excellent, and the staff is kind and helpful.

