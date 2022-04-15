Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Arvada, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Arvada abounds in many amazing Chinese places, but with so many different spots, it can be a real ordeal to find the right one for you. And to help you with that, after thorough research, we compiled this list, featuring the best Chinese restaurants in the whole of Arvada.

5. Tea Garden Chinese Restaurant

Tea Garden Chinese Restaurant has been operating in Arvada for over two decades, and ever since it has been serving the residents delicious Chinese staples. The portions are very fulfilling and for reasonable prices. The food gets served to the customers promptly, and you won’t have to wait for more than 10 minutes.

4. 1.35 A Scoop Chinese Restaurant

Scoop (1.35) Chinese Restaurant is a low-key establishment that provides large quantities of Chinese cuisine. The custodians here pay by the scoop, which makes this establishment stand out. The proprietors and personnel are really enthusiastic about their establishment, as seen by the excellent service and delicious meals.

3. Heaven Dragon Arvada

Heaven Dragon Arvada is a quiet Chinese restaurant that has been serving the Arvada community since 2004. It has been serving scrumptious Chinese classics and delightful drinks to the local community for two decades. You'll find yourself wanting more after just one taste!

2. Red Lantern

Red Lantern is a simple bistro that serves a wide range of Chinese classics in a comfortable setting. Customers may enjoy their food in less than 10 minutes after placing their order. The service is consistently excellent, and the staff is courteous and accommodating, paying close attention to each client.

1. Pho Dong Huong Restaurant

Pho Dong Huong Restaurant is a traditional Chinese restaurant with a large menu of Chinese and Vietnamese cuisine. The family-friendly ambiance of this establishment makes it an ideal location for a quiet evening with your family. Thai teas are also offered, which go well with almost any meal. If you don't want to eat in, there is a delivery service that will deliver your food in less than 30 minutes.

