Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Abilene, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

To taste some of the best Chinese plates, you don't have to travel all the way to China. There are more than enough places where you can enjoy authentic Chinese cuisine in your hometown. Below you can find a list of only the finest must-visit spots in the whole area.

5. Little Panda

Little Panda is a modest, quiet restaurant in a strip mall with a vast menu of Chinese classics. The quantities are generous, and each dish is prepared fresh to order, ensuring that clients always get the freshest food. The service is timely, and the staff treats each visitor with respect.

4. Panda Express

Panda Express, which is open seven days a week and specializes in fast-food American-Chinese meals, is a great option. There is a wide variety of Chinese classics on the menu, as well as numerous vegetarian alternatives. The customer service is excellent, and the staff pays close attention to each and every visitor.

3. Szechuan

Szechuan Chinese Restaurant is a long-standing establishment that attracts guests with a wide range of Chinese meals served in a peaceful, elegant atmosphere. Since 1996, Szechuan Chinese Restaurant has constantly provided visitors with superb and flavorful cuisine, in both modern and modified forms.

2. Sunrise Chinese Restaurant

Sunrise Chinese Restaurant is a traditional Chinese restaurant that provides authentic Chinese cuisine in a classic environment. The meal always tastes wonderful, and the wait staff is always kind. They treat vegetarians with great care and ensure that no meat is included in your order. Aside from dining in, there are also delivery and drive-through services available.

1. China Star

China Star is a large restaurant with a large menu of Chinese foods to choose from. The owners are really enthusiastic about their business, which shows in the food quality and timely service. There's also a fantastic buffet where you may build your own meal from a broad choice of fresh products that are replenished on a regular basis.