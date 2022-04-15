Concord, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Concord, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Is your stomach grumbling for some delectable Chinese plates? With so many different choices in Concord, it can be a real challenge to find the right one for you. Keep on reading, and visit some of the best Chinese-serving spots in the area.

5. Shan Shan Low Restaurant

Shan Shan Low Restaurant is a low-key Chinese restaurant that serves generous quantities of basic Chinese meals. They do a fantastic job at accommodating dietary sensitivities. The combination meals offer a wide range of options at reasonable prices. Come sample the Deluxe Tofu Soup, Dumplings, and Braised Pork on the menu.

4. Lulu's Kitchen

Lulu's Kitchen is a casual Chinese restaurant in a shopping center that serves large Sichuan meals for dine-in or take-out. It's a charming little spot in the middle of a strip mall. This is a great spot for large group lunches and family get-togethers. There are a variety of spicy selections as well as traditional Chinese cuisine.

3. Hunan Restaurant

Hunan Restaurant is a basic place with a long menu of Chinese classics and traditional dishes. They feature a large menu with many selections, including traditional meals. The staff is always friendly and helpful to each guest.

2. Chef Choy Chinese food

Chef Choy Chinese Food is one of the busiest Chinese restaurants in town, supplying a broad variety of foods to its patrons. Apart from Chinese food, Chef Choy Chinese also provides Korean cuisine, with an entire menu devoted to it. There are also family meal options, making it an excellent alternative for a quiet evening with your loved ones.

1. China Wall Buffet

China Wall Buffet is a popular Concord restaurant with a well-deserved reputation for its all-you-can-eat buffet. You'll discover a wide variety of foods here, ranging from Chinese classics to vegetarian selections. The ambiance is pleasant and welcoming, and the staff is always helpful.

