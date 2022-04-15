Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Pearland, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Known for its delicious figs and pears, Pearland has a lot more to offer to its residents and tourists. If you're looking for a new go-to Chinese place, you're in the right place. Below you can find a list, featuring the top 5 most popular restaurants in the whole area.

5. Kappa Japanese & Chinese Cuisine

This family-friendly restaurant offers a diverse selection of Japanese and Chinese meals for dine-in, takeout, and delivery throughout the day. It's a fairly laid-back establishment with a full bar. Considering the price, the portions are rather large. If you're in the neighborhood, you should definitely pay this establishment a visit!

4. Szechuan Spice Restaurant

Szechuan Spice Restaurant is a trendy eatery that delivers real dim sum and other Chinese delicacies. A selection of delectable beverages is also available on the menu. Each dish is delicious, and you'll want to order more after just one mouthful.

3. Super Bowl

Super Bowl is a tiny, intimate restaurant that provides delectable quantities of Chinese staples including lo mein, ramen, fried rice, and a variety of other dishes. Bubble teas are also available in a range of flavors. The staff is always kind and helpful, ensuring that each client enjoys a wonderful eating experience.

2. Thanh Phuong

Thanh Phuong is a relaxed restaurant with a vast menu that includes a variety of Vietnamese and Chinese dishes. Everything is prepared using the freshest ingredients and served fast and hot. Menu offerings include kid-friendly alternatives, vegetarian options, nutritious cuisine, and Vietnamese classics, which have been enjoyed by generations of Pearland residents. For over two decades, Thanh Phuong has been servicing Pearland people.

1. China Star

China Star is a fantastic buffet restaurant that caters to a wide range of tastes. You may sate your appetite with meals that combine the finest of Chinese, Japanese, American, and Vietnamese cuisines here. From delicious soups to delectable desserts, China Star has it all. Even though it is a large space, it is quite popular among locals and can become crowded at times.