Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Allentown, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Looking for some Chinese-serving places in Allentown? With so many different ones, finding the right one for you can feel like looking for a needle in a haystack. And that's why we compiled this list to make things easier for you. Below you can find some of the finest Chinese establishments in the whole region.

5. Foo Joy Chinese Restaurant

At this unpretentious cafe in a retail district, Foo Joy Chinese Restaurant provides Chinese classics. Foo Joy Chinese Restaurant is a traditional Chinese eatery that serves all of the classics as well as everything in between. The staff is always kind and courteous. There is a fair variety of vegetarian alternatives available.

4. Great Wall

Great Wall is a no-frills place that serves delicious Chinese classics in a cheerful atmosphere. The menu has a huge variety of standard Chinese dishes that can satisfy anyone's appetite. The service is prompt, and the servers are always kind.

3. Asia Restaurant

Asia Restaurant is a pleasant eatery with a large variety of traditional Chinese and Asian-fusion foods. Inside, the restaurant is well designed, welcoming, and pleasant. Thai, Vietnamese, Korean, and Japanese tastes are included throughout the menu.

2. Hunan Garden

Hunan Garden is a great place to get good Chinese food. The crew is really professional and kind, and they will go out of their way to make your order memorable by accommodating any specific requirements you may have. They provide generous quantities at a fair price. Come try the Shrimp Lo Mein, Roast Pork Chow Mein, and other delicious dishes.

1. New China Buffet

New China Buffet is a standard buffet establishment that has one of the best buffets in the whole of Allentown. Here you can savor a rich selection of Chinese and American dishes, with sushi and hibachi included. The food gets refilled regularly, so the customers get to enjoy only the freshest dishes. The ambiance is cozy, and the staff is accommodating which makes it a perfect destination for a relaxing dinner with your loved ones.