Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Fargo, North Dakota

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Fargo, North Dakota's largest city, has a plethora of superb restaurants serving cuisine from all over the world. Whatever you're looking for, this incredible city has it. And if you're in the mood for Chinese food, keep reading since this post has a list of the greatest Chinese restaurants in Fargo.

5. Shang Hai

Shang Hai is a tiny family-owned restaurant in a strip mall that serves delicious Chinese basics. It's a little restaurant, but the service and meal quality make up for it. Come eat some of your favorite dishes in a peaceful dining area with calm Chinese classical music playing in the background.

4. Mandarin Kitchen Express

Mandarin Kitchen Express is a cozy counter-serve restaurant that serves scrumptious Chinese staples. The portions are huge and for very affordable prices as well. Each dish is served to the guests fresh and piping hot, everything on the menu is always made-to-order.

3. Lucy's North China Cuisine

Lucy's North China Cuisine is a modern, roomy establishment that serves delectable Chinese cuisine. The service is timely, and the courteous staff strives to ensure that the customers have the greatest eating experience possible. You won't be disappointed whether you order the Sweet and Sour Chicken, Orange Chicken, or Kung Pao Chicken.

2. Giant Panda Chinese Restaurant

Giant Panda Chinese Restaurant is one of the top buffets in the city. Customers may enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet that provides a diverse assortment of foods seven days a week. The buffet is always spotless and restocked on a regular basis.

1. Super Buffet

Super Buffet is another of Fargo's top buffets, if not the best. This location is very well-liked by locals. The guests may choose from over 180 different Chinese, Mongolian, and Japanese dishes at the Super Buffet. For the variety of options, the prices are fairly affordable. Come in, take a plate, and eat what you like.