Columbia, MO

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Columbia, Missouri

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TxtAW_0f9lNnPz00
Unsplash

Columbia, a city in central Missouri, has a fantastic eating scene, with a variety of fantastic restaurants to choose from for both locals and visitors. A list of the most popular Chinese restaurants that have gained a lot of attention in recent years may be seen below. Don't miss out on these; you won't be disappointed!

5. China Chef

China Chef is a counter-serve eatery that serves a rich variety of familiar Chinese food. Here you can taste a lot of Hunan, Cantonese, and Sichuan-style dishes. China Chef has been offering its services to the Columbia community for decades. It is a cheap place, but nonetheless, the food and the service are great.

4. Bamboo Terrace

Bamboo Terrace's proprietors deliver the best of Chinese food to Columbia with over 35 years of combined expertise. The menu is obscenely large, assuring that guests will never run out of choices. If you're having trouble deciding which food is appropriate for you, the friendly staff are always willing to assist you.

3. Peking Restaurant

Peking Restaurant is a straightforward alternative that delivers delectable Chinese cuisine in a relaxing setting. There's a wide range of items on the menu, including those that aren't so common. It's a tiny, family-run business, and the service is warm and kind.

2. Panda Express

Panda Express is a well-known fast-food company that specializes in American-Chinese classics, as well as some health-conscious alternatives. The dining area is immaculate, and service is consistently timely. This is the place to go if you're searching for a fast bite to eat.

1. China Garden

The top spot on this list goes to China Garden, a spacious ornate restaurant that specializes in an all-you-can-eat buffet. Here you can find a rich variety of different dishes - from Chinese staples to sweet fruits. The ambiance is really cozy which makes it a perfect spot for a relaxing evening.

