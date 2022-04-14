Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Topeka, Kansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Topeka, the capital of Kansas, is known for its diverse dining scene. In this city, the locals and tourists can find it all - from French delicacies to Chinese comfort foods. And if you're especially interested in the latter, keep on reading - this post features the best Chinese-serving restaurants in the whole area.

5. Wok & Grill

Wok & Grill serves up delectable, fresh, and comforting Chinese food. They personalize the dishes according to your preferences, and you may opt out of certain ingredients if you don't care for them. Wok & Grill is noted for its exceptional renditions of classic meals and its commitment to using high-quality, fresh ingredients. The restaurant is immaculate, the staff is kind and helpful, and there is a wonderful family atmosphere.

4. Hunam Chinese Restaurant

Hunam Chinese Restaurant is a laid-back shopping center staple that serves Cantonese-style dishes, as well as beer. Their expert chefs produce a variety of appetizers and soups using traditional cooking techniques. For lunch or supper, you will savor every bite of their delectable cuisine.

3. China Express

Many popular Chinese and American-style cuisines are available at China Express. Lunch and dinner are served in the restaurant. The owners and management of China Express have been operating in Topeka for more than 25 years. Fried Chicken Wings, Kung Pao Chicken, Double Cooked Pork, and Orange Chicken are among the restaurant's specialties.

2. Oriental Express

Oriental Express is a quaint cafe that specializes in Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Thai cuisines. You may sample some of Topeka's most genuine meals right here. The menu is extensive, with a wide range of both familiar and unusual items.

1. Ling's Cafe

Ling's Cafe is a large, red-toned restaurant that serves delectable Chinese favorites and an all-you-can-eat buffet with a vast selection of cuisine. Be aware that this location might get fairly crowded since it is one of the favorite Chinese-serving places among locals in Topeka. Everything looks spotless, and the service is exceptional.