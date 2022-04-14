Thousand Oaks, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Thousand Oaks, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mhm3E_0f9l7yLL00
Unsplash

Thousand Oaks has a thousand and even more excellent Chinese restaurants that can satisfy anyone's appetite. In this post, you can find some of the best places that you have to stop by - you won't be disappointed!

5. Imperial Garden Restaurant

Imperial Garden Restaurant is a strip mall eatery that serves a variety of popular Chinese dishes in a casual setting. The decor is spacious and inviting. They have a certain real Chinese feel to them that helps you feel at ease. The Imperial Garden menu is extensive, with several vegetarian and gluten-free options.

4. eLoong Dumplings

eLoong Dumplings is a typical Chinese restaurant run by a family. The proprietors of eLoong Dumplings strive to provide their customers with the highest quality, genuine, and tasty Chinese cuisine created from scratch. The food is presented hot and tastes phenomenal. Pay them a visit - you won't regret it.

3. Sesame Inn

Sesame Inn is a quiet restaurant that serves traditional Chinese meals as well as some family-style dishes, making it an ideal place to spend an evening with family. Sesame Inn has built a reputation for serving high-quality food, offering exceptional customer service, and delivering meals quickly to clients.

2. Golden Dragon

Golden Dragon is a Chinese restaurant run by a family that serves some of the greatest Chinese comfort cuisines around. It's a fantastic restaurant with a style that appeals to both Chinese and American Chinese palates. There are also some delicious Szechuan-style meals for spicy cuisine fans to enjoy.

1. P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's is a well-known American-Chinese restaurant chain with locations around the country, including Thousand Oaks, where it's one of the busiest and has gained acclaim for its innovative interpretations of traditional dishes. They provide a distinct menu of gluten-free foods, as well as several vegan and vegetarian alternatives.

