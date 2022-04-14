Athens, GA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Athens, Georgia

Athens, a beautiful city rich in history, has one of the best food scenes in the whole of Georgia state. But with so many great places, it can be hard to find the right spot for you. And that's why we made this list - keep on reading, and find out what are the finest Chinese-serving restaurants in the area.

5. Chef Ming

Chef Ming is a restaurant set in a strip mall with a serene, tranquil ambiance that is ideal for a pleasant family evening. Chef Ming is an excellent choice for a quick, pleasant meal at a fair price. The team provides good and genuine service. It is a family-owned business, and the proprietors take pleasure in their establishment. Come in for a visit; you'll be pleasantly surprised.

4. Athens Wok

Athens Wok is a modest restaurant with a vast menu featuring Chinese, Japanese, and Thai cuisines. You may sample some traditional cuisine here, each mouthful bursting with flavor. The value and quality of the cuisine are just incomparable. Many customers enjoy this restaurant because of the large quantities, so plan to depart with some leftovers.

3. Golden Sun Chinese Restaurant

Golden Sun Chinese Restaurant is a simple choice that serves traditional Chinese cuisine, lunch specials, and family-style meals. Golden Sun's rates are unmatched, and the dishes are pretty generous. Come try General Tso's Chicken, Sweet & Sour Pork, and Peking Chicken dishes.

2. Peking Restaurant

Peking Restaurant is a welcoming restaurant that serves traditional Chinese food and has one of the most extensive menus you'll ever see. This restaurant's all-you-can-eat lunch buffet is one of its outstanding features. For years, this restaurant has been dependably outstanding. It caters to individuals of all ages with a variety of food alternatives. Peking Restaurant also offers meal delivery and take-out services to its patrons.

1. China Star Superbuffet

China Star Superbuffet is a roomy restaurant that specializes in an all-you-can-eat buffet with a rich selection. Here you can find pretty much everything - from Chinese staples to sushi and hibachi. The food here gets refilled regularly, so the customers get to savor only the freshest meals. The service is kind and prompt, and the staff is very attentive to all of the guests.

