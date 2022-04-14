Santa Clara, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, abounds in amazing Chinese-serving places, and to help you visit only the best from the best, we compiled the list that you can find below.

5. Lock Chun Restaurant

Lock Chun Restaurant is a long-standing Chinese restaurant in a retail complex that serves Peking and Sichuan cuisine. There is also a large selection of beverages to choose from. They can tailor the order to the customer's specifications. It's an inconspicuous place in a strip mall, but the quality of the meal and great service more than makeup for it.

4. JX Cuisine

JX Cuisine is a laid-back restaurant that serves traditional Szechuan-style cuisine that is spicy and savory. Each meal has a distinct Chinese taste and is fairly priced. The staff is really accommodating and detail-oriented. So, for lovers of Chinese cuisine – particularly spicy Sichuanese – there’s a substantial taste of paradise to be found at JX Cuisine that you have to visit.

3. Easterly Santa Clara

Easterly Santa Clara is a basic option that specializes in Hunan-style dishes. Since it’s Hunan cuisine, expect it to be on the spicier side. But if some dishes are way too much for you, you can easily dial it down. The portions here are quite generous, so you might leave with some leftovers.

2. Tong Soon Garden Restaurant

Tong Soon Garden Restaurant is a bright, airy eatery that specializes in chicken wings and traditional Chinese cuisine. This restaurant has been a staple of the Santa Clara neighborhood for over two decades, and its hand-pulled noodles have garnered a lot of notice. Szechuan Chicken, Salt Pepper Prawns, and Chicken Sizzling Rice Soup are all must-tries.

1. China Stix Restaurant

China Stix Restaurant is a simple family-owned restaurant that serves traditional Chinese cuisine as well as vegetarian and gluten-free options, as well as lunch specials. They provide a welcoming, modern ambiance as well as a unique cuisine including a range of delicacies produced with high-quality ingredients.

