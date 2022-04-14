Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, OK

Whether you're traveling through Norman, or live here, you're probably interested in some of the best restaurants in the city. In this post, you can find the finest Chinese restaurants that will absolutely wow you.

5. Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is a counter-service restaurant that specializes in Pan-Asian cuisine. Fresh ingredients are used to create entrées with robust tastes at Pei Wei. The dinner is made after the customers have placed their orders, ensuring that each entrée is produced to their specifications. This location provides dine-in service as well as takeaway, delivery, and contactless curbside pickup options.

4. Thai Kum Koon Restaurant

Thai Kum Koon Restaurant is a basic eatery that serves mostly Thai dishes, but there are also some Chinese staples available. At lunch, there is also a buffet on offer with some delicious selections. Each dish tastes very authentic and every bite is full of flavor.

3. Panda Express

Panda Express is a popular option for fast-food Chinese standards, with some health-conscious selections available. If you don't have much time and just want to get a bite to eat, Panda Express is the place to go. With little to no wait time, you can enjoy your favorite Chinese meals. Panda Express employees are always kind and attentive to all of their clients.

2. Thai Delight Norman

Despite the fact that Thai Delight Norman focuses on Thai and Chinese cuisines, there are still plenty of Chinese items on the menu. Customers at Thai Delight Norman get the opportunity to sample some of Norman's most authentic cuisine. Come try the restaurant's delectable food and wonderful service.

1. Panda Garden

Panda Garden is a roomy restaurant that has gotten a lot of attention from locals for its amazing buffet that definitely has it all - from Chinese staples and Mongolian BBQ to different desserts. Panda Garden is a spotless place, with very kind and attentive staff who do their best to ensure that the diners are having only the best dining experience. Grab a plate, and treat yourself to some of the best-tasting food - you won’t be disappointed!

