Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Midland, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

In search of the best Chinese spots in Midland? Whatever it is you're looking for - a small take-out spot or upscale restaurant - Midland has a lot to offer to its visitors and residents. Here you can find only the finest places that you have to stop by.

5. Sun Wok

Sun Wok is a basic eatery that mostly focuses on take-out service, but dining in and enjoying delicious Chinese staples is on offer. The prices are appropriate, considering the large portions of food you’re getting. The staff here are consistently courteous and accommodating to every guest.

4. Little Hunan

Little Hunan is an unassuming place that specializes in Xian Cuisine which is famous for its spicy and full of flavor dishes. If you’re looking for something on a spicier side, then consider paying Little Hunan a visit. And if you don’t feel like dining in, take-out, delivery, and drive-thru services are available.

3. Moon Garden

Moon Garden is an unassuming place that has been operating in Midland for decades, offering its customers familiar Chinese classics. On the menu, you can also find a rich selection of beverages that go well with any meal. It is a family-oriented place, so don’t hesitate to bring your family here to have a relaxing dinner.

2. Thai House Thai & Chinese Food

Thai House Thai & Chinese Food is a modest place that offers amazing Chinese and Thai staples. The ambiance is cozy, and the service is swift, ensuring that this restaurant’s customers get only the best food served to them. Any order here can be customized to match the diners’ liking.

1. Noodle house

The top spot on this list goes to Noodle house, a basic eatery that specializes in hand-pulled noodles, as well as familiar Chinese staples. The food here is of the highest quality, made from only the freshest ingredients with a unique taste to it. The portions are very generous for an affordable price. The mission of Noodle House is to give all of its customers an outstanding eating experience.