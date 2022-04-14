Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Carrollton, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Are you still convinced that there aren't any good Chinese places in Texas? Well, Carrollton's dining scene is here to prove you wrong. Below you can find only must-visit restaurants in the area that will pleasantly surprise you with their service and flavors.

5. Grand Wok

Grand Wok is a small counter-serve eatery that serves a wide range of Chinese classics available, as well as a buffet. Each dish on the extensive menu is full of flavor; the service is prompt and accurate, and the staff always makes it their goal to ensure that the customers are having only the best dining experience at Grand Wok.

4. A1 Chinese Bbq

A1 Chinese Bbq is a local chain that has gotten a lot of attention from the local community of Carrollton for its amazing BBQ dishes. It is a family-owned and operated business, and the owners are very passionate about this place which reflects in the food quality. Here the diners can savor only the freshest meals.

3. MuLan noodle and grill

MuLan noodle and grill is a cozy restaurant that specializes in hand-pulled noodles, authentic Chinese dishes, and some delicious beverages. With huge portions, this is an ideal destination for a cozy evening with your family. If you’re looking for authentic cuisine, this is where you should go.

2. China One

China One is a no-frills counter-serve eatery that whips out familiar Chinese classics. The place looks spotless, and the food is always served hot and fresh. The service here is excellent - no matter how busy China One is, you will be served your delicious meal in no time. The menu has a rich selection of different dishes, there is also a diet menu available.

1. Secret Recipe

Secret Recipe is a famous eatery known for its big variety of Pan-Asian dishes, especially Malaysian-style entrees. The menu features a blend of home-style Indian, Chinese, and Southeast Asian cuisine. The place looks spotless, and the portions of the food are more than enough, so be prepared to leave with some leftovers.