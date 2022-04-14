New Haven, CT

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in New Haven, Connecticut

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

New Haven, a stunning coastal city, has an amazing dining scene on offer to its locals and tourists. And if you're hungry for some Chinese delicacies, keep on reading - this post features some of the best restaurants in the whole city.

5. Hunan House

In simple surroundings, Hunan House provides a large selection of traditional American-Chinese dishes as well as less usual Cantonese and Sichuan fare. They are attempting to provide clients with more genuine Chinese food, particularly Xiang-style meals. Xiang cuisine is one of China's eight most well-known cuisines, known for its fiery, spicy, and delectable dishes.

4. House of Chao Restaurant

House of Chao Restaurant is a modest restaurant that specializes in Chinese and Southeast Asian cuisine. It has been serving the New Haven neighborhood for almost five decades, and returning customers appreciate the consistent cuisine and service quality.

3. Great Wall Restaurant

Great Wall Restaurant is a spacious eatery that specializes in authentic Hong Kong dim sum, tasty Szechuan cuisine, and delectable hot pot broths. The menu is extensive, containing Cantonese and Szechuan delicacies as well as a large number of vegetarian alternatives. Come here if you want to sample some true Chinese delicacies; you will not be disappointed.

2. Junzi Kitchen

Junzi Kitchen is a cheerful, modern counter-service diner that serves Northern Chinese cuisine as well as a few tea options. A broad range of vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and keto-friendly foods are available on the menu. Even those on the tightest diets will find something to eat here.

1. New Haven Taste of China

Taste of China in New Haven is a traditional Chinese restaurant that serves delectable dishes from the Szechuan and Chengdu areas. This Chinese restaurant is recognized for its creative takes on classic dishes and its commitment to utilizing only the highest-quality fresh ingredients. One of the key reasons for the popularity of this location is the low pricing.

