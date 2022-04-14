Sterling Heights, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Sterling Heights, Michigan

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Na0EC_0f9kJAKZ00
Unsplash

With so many Chinese-serving places in Sterling Heights, it can be a real challenge to find your new favorite go-to restaurant. Below you can find a list of the best 5 restaurants that can potentially become your favorite Chinese restaurant. Make sure to pay them a visit, we're sure you'll be pleasantly surprised.

5. House of Chan

House of Chan is a casual restaurant that serves a wide range of Chinese family cuisine. The staff is polite and eager to make substitutions and changes to your meal if necessary. They provide excellent service, and the restaurant appears to be well-kept. The portions are pretty enormous, and the price is extremely inexpensive, so it's a terrific deal.

4. Ho Wah Chinese Restaurant

For more than three decades, Ho Wah Chinese Restaurant has been serving the Sterling Heights neighborhood. They are a family-owned and run restaurant with a head chef with more than two decades of expertise. With meals ranging from sweet and sour to hot and spicy, Ho Wah attempts to please everyone's palate. The service is quick, and guests seldom have to wait more than 15 minutes for their food.

3. Cheng's Asian Bistro

Cheng's Asian Bistro is a low-key eatery that specializes in Chinese and Thai take-out and delivery services. It is one of the best places in the whole of Sterling Heights to order some Chinese standards. Cheng’s Asian Bistro’s menu is so large that it can be a bit overwhelming at first, but with so many different items, you will never run out of options.

2. Wing Lee Chinese Restaurant

Wing Lee Chinese Restaurant serves some of Sterling Heights' greatest Chinese cuisine. The restaurant's atmosphere is airy and well-kept. This Chinese restaurant is recognized for its creative takes on classic dishes and its commitment to utilizing only the highest-quality fresh ingredients.

1. Trizest Restaurant

Trizest Restaurant is a relaxed Chinese restaurant that serves a variety of traditional and Szechuan-style meals, as well as vegetarian and vegan options. The cuisine is fresh, the variety is excellent, the quantities are generous, and the servers are kind. They retain their excellent level of service and the greatest quality of food they serve.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food

Comments / 2

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
14709 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Las Vegas, NV

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. One thing that forms part of a country's identity is food. There are more than just hamburgers when it comes to American culinary scenes, as chefs are becoming innovative. Some restaurants serve classic American dishes while others combine different influences to come up with unique ad likeable dishes. Whatever your taste is, you will find the best American restaurants in the list below of the city's top five most popular American restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

The Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baton Rouge is a fast-growing city with beautiful culinary destinations. The city is a top foodie spot serving various culinary dishes, including vegan options, Italian cuisines, and American dishes. Please visit the top five most popular American restaurants in the city highlighted below for the best American meals.

Read full story
3 comments
Spokane, WA

The Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Spokane, Washington

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The culinary scene of Spokane is constantly evolving with an abundance of delicious bounty ranging from local sources to international dishes. From vegan options to Italian and American cuisine, you are guaranteed to find great dining options. Here are our top five most popular American restaurants you must visit while in the city.

Read full story
3 comments
Richmond, VA

The Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Seated in the heart of Virginia, Richmond is a great city with many cultural and historical attractions. Its culinary scene keeps growing and changing, and it is worth noting the best places to eat. Below are the 5 most popular restaurants in the city.

Read full story
Boise, ID

The Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Boise, Idaho

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Boise is Idaho's capital city, and it is proud to host a vibrant and varied dining community. The restaurants feature local dishes and international dishes of all kinds. If you are looking for redefined American dishes, visit the top five most popular restaurants below to enjoy delicious dishes.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy