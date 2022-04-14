Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Sterling Heights, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

With so many Chinese-serving places in Sterling Heights, it can be a real challenge to find your new favorite go-to restaurant. Below you can find a list of the best 5 restaurants that can potentially become your favorite Chinese restaurant. Make sure to pay them a visit, we're sure you'll be pleasantly surprised.

5. House of Chan

House of Chan is a casual restaurant that serves a wide range of Chinese family cuisine. The staff is polite and eager to make substitutions and changes to your meal if necessary. They provide excellent service, and the restaurant appears to be well-kept. The portions are pretty enormous, and the price is extremely inexpensive, so it's a terrific deal.

4. Ho Wah Chinese Restaurant

For more than three decades, Ho Wah Chinese Restaurant has been serving the Sterling Heights neighborhood. They are a family-owned and run restaurant with a head chef with more than two decades of expertise. With meals ranging from sweet and sour to hot and spicy, Ho Wah attempts to please everyone's palate. The service is quick, and guests seldom have to wait more than 15 minutes for their food.

3. Cheng's Asian Bistro

Cheng's Asian Bistro is a low-key eatery that specializes in Chinese and Thai take-out and delivery services. It is one of the best places in the whole of Sterling Heights to order some Chinese standards. Cheng’s Asian Bistro’s menu is so large that it can be a bit overwhelming at first, but with so many different items, you will never run out of options.

2. Wing Lee Chinese Restaurant

Wing Lee Chinese Restaurant serves some of Sterling Heights' greatest Chinese cuisine. The restaurant's atmosphere is airy and well-kept. This Chinese restaurant is recognized for its creative takes on classic dishes and its commitment to utilizing only the highest-quality fresh ingredients.

1. Trizest Restaurant

Trizest Restaurant is a relaxed Chinese restaurant that serves a variety of traditional and Szechuan-style meals, as well as vegetarian and vegan options. The cuisine is fresh, the variety is excellent, the quantities are generous, and the servers are kind. They retain their excellent level of service and the greatest quality of food they serve.