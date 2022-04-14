Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Coral Springs, Florida

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

The number of local restaurants that serve good-quality Asian cuisine in Coral Springs has grown enormously in recent years, and it can be a bit challenging to find the right place for you. And that's why we compiled this list, illustrating the best Chinese restaurants in the whole of Coral Springs. Stop by, and we're sure you won't be disappointed.

5. Crazy Wok

Crazy Wok is a local chain that specializes in take-out service, but dining in is also available here. At Crazy Wok, the customers can savor made-to-order Chinese staples. The staff, working here, are very kind and attentive, ensuring that the diners get only the freshest meals.

4. China Sea

China Sea is a simple eatery, located in a strip mall, that whips out Chinese classics. This place is quite small and unassuming, but the flavor, taste, and service make up for it. The prices here are also great which makes it a perfect place for those on a budget.

3. Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is a counter-serve chain that has an extensive menu of different Pan-Asian dishes, such as Chinese, Thai, and Japanese. In the beautiful, open kitchen, each unique meal is made to order using only the best and freshest ingredients. There is also a rich selection of kids’ meals which makes it an ideal spot for a relaxing evening with your loved ones.

2. Mainland China Bistro

Mainland China Bistro is a modern, family-style Chinese restaurant that serves hot dumplings, wine, and Chinese cuisine. They provide high-quality meals and urge you to sample their delectable fare. They take pleasure in offering wonderful, genuine Chinese cuisine to their patrons.

1. Red Ginger Asian Bistro

From Thai meals to sushi and cocktails, Red Ginger Asian Bistro offers a varied assortment of Asian delicacies in a friendly ambiance. On the left side, there is a bar, and on the right side, there is a sushi bar. Everything about this place is second to none - excellent service, courteous wait staff, and flavorful meals.

