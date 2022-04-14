Miramar, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Miramar, Florida

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Miramar, a city known for its scenic landscapes, also has an amazing dining scene to offer to its tourists and residents. After thorough research, we compiled this list, featuring the finest Chinese restaurants in the whole city to help you visit only the best spots.

5. China House

China House serves a wide variety of traditional Chinese meals in a simple atmosphere. The food is always ready on time and dependably delicious. Dining, takeout, and delivery are all available at China House. Party specials, all-day menu, and lunch specials are the three menu options.

4. Hong Kong Kitchen

Hong Kong Kitchen is a simple cafe that serves Chinese classics as well as lesser-known delicacies that you may not have heard of. They provide big meals at a reasonable price. The waiters are quite kind and knowledgeable. Delicious dining, takeaway, and delivery choices are available at this restaurant.

3. Panda Express

Panda Express is a go-to place for American-Chinese fast cuisine, with a few healthy alternatives. There are a variety of vegetarian and vegan choices available as well. They consistently provide excellent service and the highest quality cuisine. The atmosphere in the restaurant is warm and inviting.

2. Dragon Gate

Dragon Gate is a little eatery that serves up traditional Chinese fare. The dining area features a nice aquarium and is contemporary. The service is consistently timely and kind. There are many hot items on the menu, but if you don't like them, you may simply tone them down to suit your tastes. It's a family-run business, and the proprietors are really enthusiastic about it.

1. Chow Time

Chow Time is undeniably one of the most popular restaurants in the whole of Miramar. Here you can enjoy a huge selection of Pan-Asian and American staples in a spacious area. One of the best things about this place, which has gotten Chow Time a lot of recognition, is its all-you-can-eat buffet. Stop by, grab a plate, and enjoy unlimited portions of your favorite dishes.

