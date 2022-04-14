Victorville, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Victorville, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhiKn_0f9jzEI800
Unsplash

Craving some hand-pulled Chinese noodles? Or is it spicy Szechuan-style dishes you're hungry for? Either way, Victorville has it all. Below you can find a list of the top 5 restaurants in the whole area that can satisfy all of your cravings.

5. Chateau Chang

Chateau Chang Restaurant is a high-end restaurant that serves Chinese cuisine, steaks, plus a few French specialties like frogs' legs. It is a classy restaurant with a lovely dining area where you may appreciate its delectable food. The staff is highly knowledgeable, helpful, and kind. The menu is continually changing and very unique.

4. Golden Chopstix

You don't have much time and want to get a bite to eat? You'll love the Golden Chopstix, a fast-food restaurant that provides traditional Chinese dishes. There is a wide variety to choose from, so even the pickiest eaters will find something they like.

3. Diamond Panda

Diamond Panda is a simple eatery, doling out scrumptious Chinese dishes, as well as an all-you-can-eat buffet. It has been serving the Victorville community for decades. The prices are very low, but the customers still get good portions. The ambiance here is cozy, the staff is welcoming, and the food tastes absolutely excellent.

2. House of Joy Restaurant

House of Joy Restaurant is a low-key sit-down cafe that serves traditional Chinese meals as well as sushi and other Japanese fares. For almost three decades, they have been servicing the Victorville community. Its restaurant is family-owned and run, and they strive to provide wonderful food and pleasant service to their customers. Their cuisine is remarkable in that it mixes the flavors of two quite different oriental cuisines.

1. Golden Gate Chinese Restaurant

Golden Gate Chinese Restaurant is a lively café and bar that serves up soups, noodles, and other Chinese classics in a welcoming environment. There is generally plenty of room to sit and enjoy the meal. The dining area is lovely, and the wait staff is attentive and kind. The cuisine is of exceptional quality and at incredible costs.

