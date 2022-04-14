Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Lakewood, New Jersey

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Do you want some genuine Cantonese dim sum? This article lists the best 5 Chinese restaurants in Lakewood that provide dim sum and other delectable Chinese dishes.

5. Chang Wang

Chang Wang is a spacious restaurant, decorated in a modern way with many neon lights, that serves delicious Chinese dishes, as well as some sushi. The ingredients are always fresh, and the meals are served to the diners promptly and still scorching hot. Each dish is made-to-order, ensuring that the guests get only the best dining experience.

4. China King

China King is a cozy eatery that mainly focuses on delivery and take-out services, but dining in is still on offer. The patrons love how delicious everything on the menu is(which is quite large), the consistency in quality and service. But one of the best things about China King is how low-priced everything is.

3. AUTHENTIC KOSHER CHINESE

AUTHENTIC KOSHER CHINESE is a small, one-of-a-kind place that serves delicious kosher food. Aside from the food being kosher, there are also many vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. The staff is very kind, and attentive to each guest. The service is always prompt, ensuring that the diners don’t have to wait for a long time to savor this restaurant’s amazing food.

2. Li's Garden

Li's Garden is a modern restaurant that serves some of the best-tasting Chinese plates, as well as some sushi, in the whole of Lakewood. It is a family-owned place, and the owners are very passionate about their business which reflects in the quality of the food. The cuisine is elegantly presented, colorfully accented, and flavorful.

1. Sushi & Chinese Express & Burger Bar

Not sure what you’re in the mood for? Sushi & Chinese Express & Burger Bar offers a huge variety of dishes, not only Chinese cuisine. Here the customers can enjoy a rich selection of sushi, Chinese staples, as well as some American dishes. Anything you order from the menu tastes absolutely amazing, and you’ll find yourself wanting to come back for more again and again.